Boku no Hero Academia Sprints On
- Date: Apr 17, 2017 17:00 JST
The physically demanding sports festival taking place in Boku no Hero Academia‘s 16th episode has once again pit the human Izuku against a horde of his super-powered colleagues, leading to numerous action sequences and demonstrating that Izuku is not the meek protagonist that many initially labeled him as.
Omake:
Poor Deku, draw that aggro tool.