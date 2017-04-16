RSSChannel

Recruiting

Ota7

Otaku Dan


ShingekinoKyojin-StagePlay-LiveAction-Visual

Tragic news has surfaced as Kazutaka Yoshino, a cast member of the upcoming Shingeki no Kyojin stage play, has passed away in an accident whilst checking the acrobatic wire rigging – and leading to the entire stage play being cancelled as a result.

The 38-year-old acrobat (previously a Cirque du Soleil performer who had also worked on the acclaimed Naruto stage play) was in charge of the acrobatic stunts involved in the play, an accident however had taken place on the set, causing the man to plummet a terrifying 30 feet – he succumbed to a heart attack and passed away upon arrival to a hospital.

Continuing the play was considered an impossible task by producers, who stated that Yoshino’s input and expertise were vital to the demanding project and felt they had no resort but cancelling it altogether.

The project’s staff have naturally apologized for the inconvenience and assured fans that the police are investigating to determine the cause of the accident; those who purchased advance tickets have been guaranteed a refund.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    1 Comment
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:24 16/04/2017 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    It's a shame that he died. I never heard of him, so I can't say I feel his death, but it's still a shame.

    Reply to Anonymous


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Indie Title Lost Soul Aside: “I Was Inspired by FFXV!”
    IBM CEO Busted for Upskirt iPodomy
    Saucy Miku’s Salty Juices On Sale To Anyone Who Asks
    Cosplay Event Cancelled by Old Lady’s Complaint
    Raunchy Reimu Ero-Cosplay by Mihono Sakaguchi
    Comiket 80 Day 2 Cosplay Inferno
    Masterful Mumei Cosplay by Chihiro
    Toradora! Moe Gallery


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments