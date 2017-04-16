Dragon Ball Z VR “Become A Super Saiyan!”

Japanese toymaker Megahouse have attempted to cash in on the virtual reality craze with “BotsNew Characters VR Dragon Ball Z”, a virtual reality headset that will allow users to see what it would be like to fight like a Super Saiyan, certain to have hardcore fans giddy despite it likely being a poorly designed gimmick utilizing the popularity of the beloved Dragon Ball Z.

A PV for the toy, which comes with finger-mounted sensors and software for a smartphone:

The BotsNew Characters VR Dragon Ball Z can be purchased in June for ¥12,960, surprisingly cheap for a virtual reality device (though it is of course expected to be of significantly lower quality than the likes of the Oculus or PlayStation VR).