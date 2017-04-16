Desirable Kaguya Yamai Figure
- Categories: Anime Figures, News
- Date: Apr 16, 2017 22:10 JST
- Tags: Date A Live, Griffon, Navel, Oppai, PVC
Date A Live has gotten another figure for one of its luscious women, this time with the busty Kaguya Yamai showing off her skimpy attire and certain to entice enthusiasts into spending their hard-earned cash – Kaguya Yamai can grace collections this June.
Nice figurine! Now all we need is Yuzuru on an opposite wind blade, that way they can sit next to each other and the winds can make a heart.