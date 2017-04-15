Renai Boukun “The Most Twisted Cupid Ever”
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Apr 15, 2017 03:14 JST
- Tags: Comedy, EMT Squared, Image Gallery, Pantsu, Renai Boukun, Romance, Yandere
Twisted romance anime Renai Boukun has delivered another episode packed with humor as its ill-suited characters have begun helping love-stricken individuals, whilst showing some pantsu on occasion to meet the weekly service quota.
Omake:
I'm really enjoying this anime, at first i thought that this would be your average bullshit harem garbage, turns out to be very entertaining unlike eromanga-sensei who i was excited for then turned out to be complete shit.