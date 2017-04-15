RSSChannel

Marvelous Utaha Kasumigaoka Bikini Figure

Busty-UtahaKasumigaoka-Bikini-Figure-1

Good Smile Company have unveiled a skimpy new figure for the lovely Utaha Kasumigaoka just in time for Saekano’s new season, with the magnificent figure slated for release sometime in February and likely to infatuate those who love endlessly marveling at scantily clad women.

Busty-UtahaKasumigaoka-Bikini-Figure-2

Busty-UtahaKasumigaoka-Bikini-Figure-3

Busty-UtahaKasumigaoka-Bikini-Figure-4

Busty-UtahaKasumigaoka-Bikini-Figure-5

Busty-UtahaKasumigaoka-Bikini-Figure-6

Busty-UtahaKasumigaoka-Bikini-Figure-7

Utaha Kasumigaoka can be pre-ordered now.



    Avatar of loplop
    Comment by loplop
    23:09 15/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    That figure looks a lot better without the hat IMHO.

    The only bad thing I can say is the lead time until release. Seems a little long.

