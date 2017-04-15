RSSChannel

Live Action Tokyo Ghoul Film “Has Asian Actors”

A PV for the live action Tokyo Ghoul movie adaptation has built anticipation amongst fans of the ghoulish series, with the film likely to garner no unnecessary drama for once as it contains only Asian actors in an Asian setting – the lead actress leaving behind her career to join a cult however has already mustered plenty of attention…

The short trailer, which even has English subtitles for western barbarians:

The horrifying Tokyo Ghoul film (which may yet be horrifying in more ways than one) will debut in theaters on July 29th.



    Comment by Anonymous
    04:11 15/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    I'll be the first negative comment. This looks terrible

