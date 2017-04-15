IdolMaster: Side M PV Predictably Rotten
- Date: Apr 15, 2017 21:57 JST
Further grievances have emerged from spiteful otaku in regards to the latest PV for the upcoming IdolMaster: Side M anime, which reveals one of the idol groups that will apparently exist but no actual footage, angered fans however are still likely more upset over the anime’s existence in the first place.
The new PV courtesy of a Nico Nico livestream:
An air date for the anime has yet to be declared.
