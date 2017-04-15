RSSChannel

IdolMaster: Side M PV Predictably Rotten

IdolMasterSideM-PV-Sem-1

IdolMasterSideM-PV-Sem-2

IdolMasterSideM-PV-Sem-3

Further grievances have emerged from spiteful otaku in regards to the latest PV for the upcoming IdolMaster: Side M anime, which reveals one of the idol groups that will apparently exist but no actual footage, angered fans however are still likely more upset over the anime’s existence in the first place.

The new PV courtesy of a Nico Nico livestream:

An air date for the anime has yet to be declared.



    1 Comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:58 16/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Oh, the humanity...

