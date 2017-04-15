Yamamoto Doujinshi have possibly created their greatest eroge yet with “Bulma Adventure“, an erotic interpretation of the Dragon Ball series that revolves around Bulma searching for the Dragon Balls whilst being ravaged by all of the anime’s characters – and bound to be regarded as a “step up” from the original by perverts.

The simplistic eroge has Bulma interacting with both villains and good guys to find the elusive Dragon Balls, with the vulnerable maiden challenging her foes to a game of janken and being forced to strip (and more) in the case of her many losing plays.

The (poorly) English translated Bulma Adventure boasts a variety of decently animated H-scenes and is available now.