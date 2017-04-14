Vanilla & Chocolat Waitress Cosplays Too Sweet
- Categories: Galleries, Games
- Date: Apr 14, 2017 16:50 JST
- Tags: Cosplay, Image Gallery, Nekomimi, Nekopara, Stockings, Waitress, Zettai Ryouiki
Nekopara’s main “catpanions” Vanilla and Chocolat have made their way to the 3D realm as demonstrated by this fanciful cosplay, which recreates the cute girl’s appearances and charming waitress outfits that may have the more deluded otaku unable to tell the cosplay apart from the fictional 2D cat-girls.
I miss your dick ! Let's have a chat - https://v.gd/1OZY9Y