Resident Evil 8 Already in Planning

ResidentEvil7-Final-Developer-Diary-1

ResidentEvil7-Final-Developer-Diary-2

ResidentEvil7-Final-Developer-Diary-3

Resident Evil 7‘s final developer video has provided one last salvo of insight into the game’s direction and development, additionally revealing that the next Resident Evil game is already being planned out – an unsurprising outcome considering how popular first person horror titles have become due to cringe-inducing “lets players”.

The final developer video:

Jun Takeuchi (Resident Evil 7’s executive producer) mentions that the game has already entered the planning process and that their current ideas are “very different from Resident Evil 7 in some ways”, with the franchise’s constant genre-hopping perhaps serving as their alternative to making a genuinely fright-inducing survival horror.

Resident Evil 7’s VR horror can be experienced now for the PS4, Xbox One and PC.



    Comment by Anonymous
    07:15 14/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Like RE7 if it's not 3rd person then I won't buy it

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:46 14/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Hope they go back to 3rd person, felt nausea after watching videos from 7

    Reply to Anonymous


