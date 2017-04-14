Nep-Nep Connect “Collect ALL the Sexy Cards”

Nep-Nep Connect: Chaos Chanpuru’s latest overview trailer has unveiled more classic TCG action, additionally revealing all the other Compile Heart franchises that will be making an appearance as well as a few of the rather sexy cards that players can spend countless hours attempting to acquire.

The trailer, which gives a basic overview of gameplay:

The free-to-play Nep-Nep Connect: Chaos Chanpuru will be accompanied by the usual array of micro-transactions and can be downloaded from the PlayStation Store in May for the Vita, pre-registration will be available until April 30th.