Monster Girl Quest 3D Demo Erotically Emerges

The same modder responsible for the naughty HDoom (an erotic iteration of legendary FPS Doom) has unveiled a demo for his next stimulating project entitled Monster Girl Quest 3D, a tribute to the revered eroge of the same name that has players trudging through a fantasy landscape full of lust-filled monster girls in retro FPS style.

The game is still in early development, thus only a few of its features and sensuous foes are currently implemented:

Naturally, the desirable monster girls force themselves on the player in the event of a game over; Monster Girl Quest 3D’s demo is available now and does not require possession of the original Doom.