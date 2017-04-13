Yorha No.2 Type B Ero-MMD “She’s Everywhere!”
- Categories: H, News
- Date: Apr 13, 2017 06:00 JST
- Tags: 3D CG, Image Gallery, MikuMikuDance, NieR, Oppai, Oshiri
The sexiness of Nier: Automata’s Yorha No.2 Type B has roused even the attention of MikuMikuDance animators, with this latest succulent release featuring the woman participating in an erotic activity that will no doubt further invigorate those who already love the android maiden.
Is it weird i find her hotter WITH the blindfold?
Eh, it depends. Yes, it adds to a sense of mysteriousness and seduction. The whole black Gothic attire was really well done and balanced.
But once you've found a liking to her, it doesn't matter what she's wearing, you'll still like her.
Regardless, having the stockings on is always really nice :>