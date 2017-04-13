Japan’s passion for massive hulking mecha of mass destruction has caused the emergence of this ranking, delivering the “coolest” mecha from 2010 and onward – a title that has unsurprisingly been awarded to one of the more popular models from the most widely known mecha franchises.

The ranking:



1. ASW-G-08 Gundam Barbatos (Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans)

2. Full Armor Gundam (Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt)

3. AW-CBX007 (AG) Villkiss (Cross Ange)

4. Alexander Type-01 (Code Geass: Akito the Exiled)

5. Fafner (Fafner in the Azure: Exodus)

6. Valvrave I (Valvrave the Liberator)

7. Nirvash (Eureka Seven AO)

8. Aquarion (Aquarion Evol)

9. Gundam Age-1 (Mobile Suit Gundam Age)

10. AX-00 (Little Battlers Experience)

11. Sidonia (Knights of Sidonia)

12. KG-6 Sleipnir (Aldnoah.Zero)

13. Optimus Prime (Transformers: Prime)

14. AHSMB-005 Red Five Forward Leader Type (Majestic Prince)

15. Chamber (Suisei no Gargantia)

16. Dot Facer (Little Battlers Experience)

17. Aquarion (Aquarion Logos)

18. G-Self (Gundam Reconguista in G)

19. Raibird (Chosoku Henkei Gyrozetter)

20. XFJ-01a (Muv-Luv Alternative: Total Eclipse)