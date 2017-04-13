Top 20 Coolest Mecha of the Decade
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Apr 13, 2017 06:00 JST
- Tags: Cross Ange, Mecha, Mobile Suit Gundam, Rankings, Tekketsu no Orphans, Total Eclipse
Japan’s passion for massive hulking mecha of mass destruction has caused the emergence of this ranking, delivering the “coolest” mecha from 2010 and onward – a title that has unsurprisingly been awarded to one of the more popular models from the most widely known mecha franchises.
1. ASW-G-08 Gundam Barbatos (Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans)
2. Full Armor Gundam (Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt)
3. AW-CBX007 (AG) Villkiss (Cross Ange)
4. Alexander Type-01 (Code Geass: Akito the Exiled)
5. Fafner (Fafner in the Azure: Exodus)
6. Valvrave I (Valvrave the Liberator)
7. Nirvash (Eureka Seven AO)
8. Aquarion (Aquarion Evol)
9. Gundam Age-1 (Mobile Suit Gundam Age)
10. AX-00 (Little Battlers Experience)
11. Sidonia (Knights of Sidonia)
12. KG-6 Sleipnir (Aldnoah.Zero)
13. Optimus Prime (Transformers: Prime)
14. AHSMB-005 Red Five Forward Leader Type (Majestic Prince)
15. Chamber (Suisei no Gargantia)
16. Dot Facer (Little Battlers Experience)
17. Aquarion (Aquarion Logos)
18. G-Self (Gundam Reconguista in G)
19. Raibird (Chosoku Henkei Gyrozetter)
20. XFJ-01a (Muv-Luv Alternative: Total Eclipse)
Yeeeeeeeee Gundam Barbatos!
Kinda surprise the Gundam AGE-1 is on the list.
Thought more people would like the AGE-2 or the AGE-2 Dark Hound more.
Optimus Prime isn't really a mecha though, more of a sentient mechanical-being? Unless the series in question changes something...
Something seems wrong with number 5... cant quite put my finger on it
mechwarrior or something?
Where's Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann???
Eh... I think the Arc Gurren Lagann is cooler.
Because it lists mechs between 2010-now. Gurren-Lagann was 2007.
If Aquarion and Nervash can make the list, then so can Gurren Lagann
Eureka 7 AO - 2012
Aquarion Evol - 2012
I'm a bit sad that 9 of the top 10 have fingers. I've never been so much into the Japanese style of super-humanoid mecha, and I'd like to see more sensible designs. I know Japan can do it too - see for example Ring of Red, the best mech warfare game ever.