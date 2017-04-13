Tokyo VR Wedding “Marry An Anime Girl!”

A special ceremony is being held in honor of Niitzuma LovelyxCation’s (a game about the married life of the player and their beloved wife) impending release where otaku can wed one of the game’s lovely 2D maidens, though unfortunately they will be required to wear a tuxedo as opposed to a shirt covered in questionable stains.

The matrimonial event will be held in a “real” chapel in Tokyo where each blessed groom will have their own private ceremony, exchanging their vows with their 2D lover via virtual reality while being assisted by a wedding coordinator – and certain to give lonelier individuals at least some form of happiness.

The OP for Niitzuma LovelyxCation:

The blushing brides that participants have the chance to wed:

Niitzuma LovelyxCation will be available on April 28th, applications will begin being accepted from April 28th to May 28th (westerners however are regrettably forbidden from marrying these 2D maidens) – the ceremony will then commence on June 30th.