RSSChannel

Recruiting

Jappydolls

Mad Empire


Tamamo Cat Figure Furiously Furry

Feral-TamamoCat-Figure-1

Max Factory have shown off a more feral side of the furry-pawed Tamamo Cat from popular mobile phone game Fate/Grand Order, bound to attract hordes of kemonomimi-lovers with her cuteness when she makes her way into collections in the far off month of January.

Feral-TamamoCat-Figure-1

Feral-TamamoCat-Figure-2

Feral-TamamoCat-Figure-3

Feral-TamamoCat-Figure-4

Feral-TamamoCat-Figure-5

Feral-TamamoCat-Figure-6

Tamamo Cat can be pre-ordered now.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    1 Comment
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    20:03 13/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    All the other kids with their pumped up kicks, you better run, you better run faster than my bullet.

    Reply to Anonymous


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Sword Art Online Asuna Figma
    Ore no Imouto Uncensored Riding Anime
    Scantily-Clad Rias Gremory Ero-Figure
    Queen’s Blade Rebellion Sexy Sauna Anime
    “Make This Image Terrifying” Vipper Challenge
    Haruhi Bunny Girl Cosplay Rocks Out
    Felix Argyle Trap Cosplay “Cuter Than Most Girls”
    Goddess of 2ch “Nyanko”: “I’m an F Cup, Aren’t I?”


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments