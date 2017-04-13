Tamamo Cat Figure Furiously Furry
- Categories: Anime Figures, News
- Date: Apr 13, 2017 17:21 JST
- Tags: Fate/Grand Order, Kemonomimi, Max Factory, Moe, Oppai, PVC
Max Factory have shown off a more feral side of the furry-pawed Tamamo Cat from popular mobile phone game Fate/Grand Order, bound to attract hordes of kemonomimi-lovers with her cuteness when she makes her way into collections in the far off month of January.
All the other kids with their pumped up kicks, you better run, you better run faster than my bullet.