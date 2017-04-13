Sankaku Apple App 2.3: Equality

The Apple iOS edition of the Sankaku App has been brought up to 2.3, at last making it equal with the Android edition in terms of features.

The changes, which aim to bring the app into final parity with the Android version, include the following:

Ranking screen added

Pools screen added

Long tap a thumbnail to favorite it without opening

“Remember me” option added

Bookmarks for the main menu added

Threshold selector on the search screen now shown

Various bugs fixed

The Apple app is available on Apple’s App Store, with a possibility to enable the viewing of more degenerate illustrations by turning off content filters on the Channel itself.

The Android app for the Channel can be freely downloaded in its pure maiden white or lewd vixen black versions. 3D enthusiasts can also get the Idol Complex app.

Questions or suggestions, complaints or comments, all can be sent by email for both iOS and Android users.