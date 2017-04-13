Rokuaka “Now With More Rape”
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Apr 13, 2017 05:46 JST
- Tags: Akashic Records, Comedy, Drama, Fantasy, Image Gallery, Liden Films, Oppai, Schoolgirls
Long-winded magical academy series Rokudenashi Majutsu Koushi to Akashic Records (or Rokuaka for short) has finally started showing off the latent power of its main sensei Glenn, additionally elevating its service content to a more select niche as the chastity of the show’s innocent heroine is thrust into danger.
Omake:
The more is the better...