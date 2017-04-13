Monster Musume OAD Monstrously Voluptuous

Monster Musume no Iru Nichijou‘s 12th manga volume has provided buyers with an extra animated OAD in honor of their support towards the tantalizingly sexy series, which has focused on all the ferociously feisty monster girls trying on skimpy bikinis and underwear.

Omake:

The 12th manga volume of Monster Musume no Iru Nichijou (along with its OAD) and all its sexy shenanigans are available for purchase now.