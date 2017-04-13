Bayonetta Sexily Strips Her Way to PC

The secret announcement hidden within Bayonetta‘s April Fools’ joke has turned out to be its highly anticipated PC release, finally gifting action gamers who love all things scantily clad the opportunity to enjoy the game whilst sat in front of their grimy keyboards.

The launch trailer; even those worried about the English dub can relax as the Japanese voice over will also be available:

The developer diary for Bayonetta:

Bayonetta can be purchased from Steam right now, the Digital Deluxe Edition is also available now for no extra cost until April 25th; the Digital Deluxe Edition offers a soundtrack sampler, a digital art book from the original Climax Edition accompanied by enhanced concept art, special wallpapers and avatars.