Zodiac-Signs-Real-World-Lingerie-4

Zodiac-Signs-Real-World-Lingerie-1

The artist responsible for sketching lingerie based on chess pieces and gundam mechs has had some of his sexy designs transformed into actual naughty clothing, with the luscious lingerie this time being inspired by the 12 Zodiac signs.

Zodiac-Signs-Real-World-Lingerie-Early-PV-1

Zodiac-Signs-Real-World-Lingerie-Early-PV-2

Zodiac-Signs-Real-World-Lingerie-Early-PV-3

Zodiac-Signs-Real-World-Lingerie-Early-PV-4

Japanese lingerie manufacturer Izumi have blessed the talented artist with the opportunity of marketing his ideas, offering to produce lingerie based on his endless amount of designs, starting with his “Zodiac” series which he originally created in 2016:

Zodiac-Signs-Real-World-Lingerie-1

Zodiac-Signs-Real-World-Lingerie-2

Zodiac-Signs-Real-World-Lingerie-3

Zodiac-Signs-Real-World-Lingerie-4

Zodiac-Signs-Real-World-Lingerie-Box-and-Bonus-1

Zodiac-Signs-Real-World-Lingerie-Box-and-Bonus-2

Currently only 4 of the designs are available as lingerie, but illustrations of the remaining 8 are online to allow onlookers to get an idea of what they may be like in “3D”:

Zodiac-Signs-Real-World-Lingerie-Illustrations-1

Zodiac-Signs-Real-World-Lingerie-Illustrations-2

Zodiac-Signs-Real-World-Lingerie-Illustrations-3

Zodiac-Signs-Real-World-Lingerie-Illustrations-4

Zodiac-Signs-Real-World-Lingerie-Illustrations-5

Zodiac-Signs-Real-World-Lingerie-Illustrations-6

Zodiac-Signs-Real-World-Lingerie-Illustrations-7

Zodiac-Signs-Real-World-Lingerie-Illustrations-8

The naughty nightwear can be purchased online now until April 30th.



    1 Comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:08 12/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    the b/w one makes her look fat

    Reply to Anonymous


