Twin Angel Break Boasts Classic Mahou Shoujo Action
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Apr 12, 2017 03:11 JST
- Tags: Image Gallery, JC Staff, Mahou Shoujo, Moe, Remakes, Twin Angel Break
Twin Angel Break – a revival of the 2011 anime, which was based on a series of slot machine games – has blessed the new anime season with magical girl goodness of the traditional variety, as opposed to the edgier, darker sort that has apparently become “all the rage”.
Omake:
So, Seeing as the Sailor Moon reboot got dubbed, think this will come to the US, too?