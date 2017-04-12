The addendum for the final release of To Love-Ru Darkness has included a note from writer Saki Hasemi stating that the series is still far from over, sure to be good news for those yet to tire of the franchise’s surplus of sexy situations.

Despite the reassuring words from Saki Hasemi, manga artist Kentaro Yabuki has declared this his next work will not be To Love-Ru related (he said he would like to work on a manga involving Mikan Yuuki as a magical girl though), possibly implying that the next To Love-Ru manga might not be for quite some time.

The addendum:

Omake: