Supple Scathach Cosplay Works the Pole
- Categories: Galleries, Games
- Date: Apr 12, 2017 22:22 JST
- Tags: Cosplay, Fate/Grand Order, Image Gallery, Oppai, Oshiri, Weapons
The lithe Scathach‘s ability to swiftly wield long hard objects has been effectively demonstrated by this alluring new cosplay, hopefully to convince those who see it to become interested in the phenomenon that is Fate/Grand Order and force them to empty their wallets simultaneously.
I'd lick and digest every bodily fluid and excrement of her Cosplay outfit, including her wig.