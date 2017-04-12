Raspberyl Castle “Rape Defense”

A rather unique eroge entitled “Raspberyl Castle” from Odae Cemetery has put players in control of a magical circle to summon demons and defend a portal, certainly shaking things up in terms of variety as most eroge are more simplistic in nature.

Players must protect their portal from invading warrior maidens and those that have been disrobed of their armor will (unsurprisingly) be violated by a nearby monster, serving as not only a reward (as a result of not losing, for once) but a fascinating game mechanic that other eroge developers likely should take note of (along with the existence of the “dungeon keeper” genre perhaps…).

The lusty Raspberyl Castle possesses stellar art and is unfortunately short but has proven itself to be a good first step for a series – the sexy game is available now.