Almighty Kanzaki Ranko Figure
- Categories: Anime Figures, News
- Date: Apr 12, 2017 22:17 JST
- Tags: Alter, Idol, IdolM@ster, Navel, Oppai, Twintails, Zettai Ryouiki
Supremely sexy chuunibyou of IdolMaster: Cinderella Girls, Kanzaki Ranko, has slipped into an absolutely exquisite dress that will no doubt have collectors in awe, with the astounding work of art bound to look great amongst the various other IdolMaster figures in existence when she arrives in November.
Reach for the stars! ... while we look up your skirt.