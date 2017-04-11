Zero kara Hajimeru Mahou no Sho “Furry Fodder”
Date: Apr 11, 2017
The debut episode of Zero kara Hajimeru Mahou no Sho has explored the exploits of a beast-man protagonist who wishes he was human (probably the exact opposite fantasy for furry fans) realizing that his dream is possible, with the series promising plenty of action that even non-members of the fandom may appreciate.
Omake:
Mercenary is a human trapped in a feral body.
Furries are "animals" trapped in human bodies (if you want to take it seriously, which you probably shouldn't).
It's the complete antithesis of a furry show.
Don't write it off. Give it a shot. It's good.
I agree with the post above.
Even if i feel the manga is better.