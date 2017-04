The adorable attire worn by bubbly schoolgirls in nearly every anime ever have been ranked according to their cuteness, possibly devolving into a popularity contest since first place has been seized by a legendary mahou shoujo series.

The ranking:



1. Mahou Shoujo Madoka Magica

2. Hidamari Sketch

3. Cube×Cursed×Curious

4. Card Captor Sakura

5. Sailor Moon

6. Lucky Star

7. Ben-To

8. Mashiroiro Symphony

9. Mahou Sensei Negima

10. K-ON!