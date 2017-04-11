Sonico Mecha Motorcycle Figure
Apr 11, 2017
Fans of well-endowed Nitroplus mascot Sonico have another precious figure to spend their hard-earned cash on, with this figurine from Bandai depicting the headphones-wearing maiden riding a motorcycle that can transform into a mecha – the “transformer” will be available come August.
can get it at http://www.ncsx.com [www.ncsx.com] as well. scroll down, look under latest imports, will see sonico bike written, click it.