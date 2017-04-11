Sonico Mecha Motorcycle Figure

RSSChannel

Fans of well-endowed Nitroplus mascot Sonico have another precious figure to spend their hard-earned cash on, with this figurine from Bandai depicting the headphones-wearing maiden riding a motorcycle that can transform into a mecha – the “transformer” will be available come August.

Mecha-Sonico-Motorcycle-Figure-1

Mecha-Sonico-Motorcycle-Figure-2

Mecha-Sonico-Motorcycle-Figure-3

Mecha-Sonico-Motorcycle-Figure-4

Mecha-Sonico-Motorcycle-Figure-5

Mecha-Sonico-Motorcycle-Figure-7

Mecha-Sonico-Motorcycle-Figure-6

Mecha-Sonico-Motorcycle-Figure-8

Mecha-Sonico-Motorcycle-Figure-9

Sonico can be pre-ordered now.



    Comment by Anonymous
    23:37 11/04/2017

    can get it at http://www.ncsx.com [www.ncsx.com] as well. scroll down, look under latest imports, will see sonico bike written, click it.

