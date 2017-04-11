Yet another Naruto fighting game entitled “Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker” has made itself known by way of its first English subtitled trailer, seemingly implying that characters from the Boruto saga will make an appearance and additionally offering 4-player team battles to add in more chaotic shinobi action.

The trailer and its rather poorly constructed English subtitles:

A release has not been confirmed but Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker is slated to launch on the PS4, Xbox One and PC and will also come west.