RSSChannel

Recruiting

Looking Glass

Ota7


NarutotoBorutoShinobiStriker-Trailer-1

NarutotoBorutoShinobiStriker-Trailer-2

NarutotoBorutoShinobiStriker-Trailer-3

Yet another Naruto fighting game entitled “Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker” has made itself known by way of its first English subtitled trailer, seemingly implying that characters from the Boruto saga will make an appearance and additionally offering 4-player team battles to add in more chaotic shinobi action.

The trailer and its rather poorly constructed English subtitles:

A release has not been confirmed but Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker is slated to launch on the PS4, Xbox One and PC and will also come west.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    1 Comment
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:23 11/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    this actually looks like a decent Naruto game at last

    Reply to Anonymous


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    UNICEF’s Agnes Chan to Diet: “Loli is a Dangerous Weapon!”
    Top 20 Most Fashionable Anime Guys
    Loan Shark Trio “Curried Victim”
    Nekomimi Bridget Figure
    Goddess of Twitter “Has A Penchant For Pandas”
    12 Reasons Why Internet Explorer is the Better Browser
    Madoka Cosplay Sexier Than Ever
    Dan Mitsu Rides Chiaki Takahashi Wet & Hard


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments