Kanzaki Ranko’s Birthday Darkly Descends
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Apr 11, 2017 19:08 JST
- Tags: Anime Goods, Anniversaries, Cake, Idol, IdolM@ster, Image Gallery, Otaku, Ronery
IdolMaster: Cinderella Girl’s elegant chuunibyou idol Kanzaki Ranko has gotten another time to shine as her birthday has made its sophisticated arrival, naturally prompting otaku to unleash tasteful art of her fabulous being along with delicious cake to demonstrate their faith toward the godly girl.
