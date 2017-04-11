RSSChannel

Girlish Number 4-Koma Nets TV Anime

GirlishNumberShura-Announcement-Visual-1

Humorous seiyuu anime Girlish Number is set to receive an anime adaptation of its comedy-based 4-koma “Girlish Number Shura”, the ranks of seiyuu anime being joined with an even more gag-based title.

The Girlish Number Kuzu Fest 2017 @ Giroppon event held at the Ex Tokyo Roppongi theater in Japan served as the location of the announcement; info regarding the cast, crew and debut date however has yet to be divulged.

The 4-koma, for those unfamiliar:

GirlishNumberShura-4Koma-1

GirlishNumberShura-4Koma-2

GirlishNumberShura-4Koma-3

GirlishNumberShura-4Koma-4

GirlishNumberShura-4Koma-5

GirlishNumberShura-4Koma-6

Characters from the series are placed into a variety of random situations in Girlish Number Shura, bound to be similar in nature to various other comical 4-koma series (that have also been turned into TV animations) such as Puchimasu.



