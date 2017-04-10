Despite all the controversy surrounding its Hollywood bastardization, top cyberpunk franchise Ghost in the Shell will be receiving a new anime, which some may agree to be the only good thing to come out of all the recent nonsensical chaos.

Kodansha and Production I.G announced the good news and revealed that the new installment will be co-directed by Kenji Kamiyama – who directed Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex – and Shinji Aramaki – the director of Appleseed, indicating that there will hopefully be no issues save the usual risk of Arise-esque studio suicide.

Unfortunately, little other information was divulged about this new season or whether Motoko will be in her original form or her “hated” form – or possibly a new one entirely.