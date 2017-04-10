RSSChannel

Recruiting

Ota7

Jappydolls


Motoko-Bodysuit-by-Hitowa

Despite all the controversy surrounding its Hollywood bastardization, top cyberpunk franchise Ghost in the Shell will be receiving a new anime, which some may agree to be the only good thing to come out of all the recent nonsensical chaos.

Kodansha and Production I.G announced the good news and revealed that the new installment will be co-directed by Kenji Kamiyama – who directed Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex – and Shinji Aramaki – the director of Appleseed, indicating that there will hopefully be no issues save the usual risk of Arise-esque studio suicide.

Unfortunately, little other information was divulged about this new season or whether Motoko will be in her original form or her “hated” form – or possibly a new one entirely.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    1 Comment
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Avatar of saike
    Comment by saike
    08:13 10/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    awaiting the English dub... not

    Reply to saike


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Dead or Alive 5: Last Round × BlazBlue × Guilty Gear
    Top 20 Anime You’d Recommend to Your Parents
    The Top 20 Most Deceptive Anime Characters
    Sleepy Hoshii Miki’s Birthday Fondly Celebrated
    Nipponbashi Street Festa 2012 Cosplay
    Nanahime
    To Love-Ru Wallpaper Gallery
    Rem & Ram Matsuri Cosplay Immeasurably Cute


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments