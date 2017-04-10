Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers × Ford

RSSChannel

Western Sentai bastardization Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers has become the next series to star in parody videos promoting a Ford vehicle, this time utilizing a myriad of clever quips for the 2017 Ford Escape as the company attempts to reel in buyers with the magic of nostalgia.

The humorous parody videos, which are part of the “Overdub” series:

Previous franchises that have promoted a Ford car include Sailor Moon and Dragon Ball Z.



