Himouto Umaru-chan Season 2 Announced
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Apr 10, 2017 02:01 JST
- Tags: Announcements, Continuations, Dogakobo, Himouto Umaru-chan, Otaku
A 2nd season for lazy imouto anime Himouto Umaru-chan has been announced, bound to be great news for those in need of yet more plot-less slice-of-life shows (or NEETs and otaku who need some form of validation for their wasteful life-styles).
A video announcing the new season:
An official visual:
The 2nd season of closet otaku anime Himouto Umaru-chan will debut sometime this fall.
Please no more.
can't agree more
most annoying heroin there is