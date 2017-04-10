RSSChannel

Himouto Umaru-chan Season 2 Announced

Ebina-Swimsuit-Oppai-by-Hattori-Masaki

A 2nd season for lazy imouto anime Himouto Umaru-chan has been announced, bound to be great news for those in need of yet more plot-less slice-of-life shows (or NEETs and otaku who need some form of validation for their wasteful life-styles).

A video announcing the new season:

An official visual:

HimoutoUmaruchan-Season2-Visual

The 2nd season of closet otaku anime Himouto Umaru-chan will debut sometime this fall.



