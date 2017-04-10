RSSChannel

Gennai Ao Figure “A Figure With A Figure”

AoGennai-FrameArmsGirl-Figure-1

Frame Arms Girl has gotten a rather early figurine from Kotobukiya despite the series having only just released its first episode, with the figure depicting the cute Gennai Ao holding up and admiring her own sentient figure girl that will no doubt make collectors jealous come September.

AoGennai-FrameArmsGirl-Figure-1

AoGennai-FrameArmsGirl-Figure-2

AoGennai-FrameArmsGirl-Figure-3

AoGennai-FrameArmsGirl-Figure-4

AoGennai-FrameArmsGirl-Figure-6

AoGennai-FrameArmsGirl-Figure-5

AoGennai-FrameArmsGirl-Figure-7

AoGennai-FrameArmsGirl-Figure-8

AoGennai-FrameArmsGirl-Figure-9

Gennai Ao can be pre-ordered now.



