Another brief look at the upcoming live action Full Metal Alchemist film has kindled hope in the minds of some who are fed up with god awful live action adaptations, with this latest trailer showing off some impressive 3D CG but bound to infuriate some over the fact that the cast does not consist of European actors (presumably classing as a case of yellow-washing).

The short trailer, which also unveils the entire body of Alphonse:

Many have concerns however over how much of the source material the film will take into consideration, a decision that could very well lead to the film’s downfall…

Otaku should brush up on their alchemy skills before the live action Full Metal Alchemist movie launches on December 1st.