Ero-Manga Sensei Total Hikikomori Anime
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Apr 10, 2017 02:04 JST
- Tags: A-1 Pictures, Comedy, Ero-Manga Sensei, Image Gallery, Light Novels, Moe
The debut episode of Ero-Manga Sensei has begun the tale of light novel writer Masamune who finds out that his illustrator is actually his own sister, no doubt leading to all sorts of hijinks whilst the unconnected siblings at last begin to bond – a premise somewhat similar to Ore no Imouto, which will shock few considering the series was created by the same writer.
Omake:
At least in this one they'll probably have sex with each other.
It'll even make sense. Eromanga-sensei will need to draw an explicit picture of a male, but of course she's never actually seen a penis. She'll have to look at her brother's (ignore all the pics on the internet she could bring up; ignore them!) and he'll reluctantly agree... then she'll have to bring him to erection for the good of the picture, of course...
Writes itself, really.
I like how, given that it's from the same author and studio as Oreimo, had to have Kirino's ass pose.
Didn't realize it was by the same people. When watching the episode, I kept thinking this guy looked a lot like Kyousuke, though. Thought it was coincidence, but I guess not.
Fuck you all it's kinky if you subtract the mongholoid children spawned from this "relashonSHIP"
Yay quality animation!
>the series was created by the same writer.
I knew those characters looked familiar.
hell yeah more Fushimi wincest!
They're not related by blood, so this time it is ok for them to get married!