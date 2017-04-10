RSSChannel

Dragon Ball Super “Buu Has A New Form!”

DragonBallSuper-Episode85-Omake-1

DragonBallSuper-Episode85-Omake-8

DragonBallSuper-Episode85-Omake-7

Goku has begun rounding up fighters for yet another vital tournament with Dragon Ball Super‘s 85th episode, an act that will likely not matter in the long run considering how much weaker the show’s lesser characters are in comparison to Goku and Vegeta – with the episode also revealing a “new form” for Buu.

DragonBallSuper-Episode85-1

DragonBallSuper-Episode85-2

DragonBallSuper-Episode85-3

DragonBallSuper-Episode85-4

DragonBallSuper-Episode85-5

DragonBallSuper-Episode85-6

DragonBallSuper-Episode85-7

DragonBallSuper-Episode85-8

DragonBallSuper-Episode85-9

DragonBallSuper-Episode85-10

DragonBallSuper-Episode85-11

DragonBallSuper-Episode85-12

DragonBallSuper-Episode85-13

DragonBallSuper-Episode85-14

DragonBallSuper-Episode85-15

DragonBallSuper-Episode85-16

DragonBallSuper-Episode85-17

DragonBallSuper-Episode85-18

DragonBallSuper-Episode85-19

DragonBallSuper-Episode85-20

DragonBallSuper-Episode85-21

DragonBallSuper-Episode85-22

DragonBallSuper-Episode85-23

DragonBallSuper-Episode85-24

DragonBallSuper-Episode85-25

DragonBallSuper-Episode85-26

DragonBallSuper-Episode85-27

DragonBallSuper-Episode85-28

DragonBallSuper-Episode85-29

DragonBallSuper-Episode85-30

DragonBallSuper-Episode85-31

DragonBallSuper-Episode85-32

DragonBallSuper-Episode85-33

DragonBallSuper-Episode85-34

DragonBallSuper-Episode85-35

DragonBallSuper-Episode85-36

DragonBallSuper-Episode85-37

DragonBallSuper-Episode85-38

DragonBallSuper-Episode85-39

DragonBallSuper-Episode85-40

DragonBallSuper-Episode85-41

DragonBallSuper-Episode85-42

DragonBallSuper-Episode85-43

DragonBallSuper-Episode85-44

DragonBallSuper-Episode85-45

DragonBallSuper-Episode85-46

DragonBallSuper-Episode85-47

DragonBallSuper-Episode85-48

Omake:

DragonBallSuper-Episode85-Omake-1

DragonBallSuper-Episode85-Omake-2

DragonBallSuper-Episode85-Omake-3

DragonBallSuper-Episode85-Omake-4

DragonBallSuper-Episode85-Omake-5

DragonBallSuper-Episode85-Omake-6

DragonBallSuper-Episode85-Omake-7

DragonBallSuper-Episode85-Omake-8

DragonBallSuper-Episode85-Omake-9



    And everyone in the city died thanks to Buu and Goku.

