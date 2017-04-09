Valiant Knights = Typing + JRPG

Turn-based JRPG goodness and typing games have combined to form Valiant Knights: Typing Battle, which challenges players to fight a myriad of fantasy world monsters using only their typing skills but introducing some unique RPG elements to hopefully make for a fresh – and educational – experience.

The game’s Steam Greenlight teaser:

Players are given numerous characters to bring into battle, each of which are equipped with various words as their weapons along with an element to exploit enemy weaknesses – Valiant Knights: Typing Battle can be played now courtesy of Steam.