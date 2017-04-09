RSSChannel

Recruiting

Otaku Dan

Looking Glass


Shingeki no Bahamut 2 Full of Action

ShingekinoBahamut2-Episode1-Omake-2

ShingekinoBahamut2-Episode1-Omake-7

ShingekinoBahamut2-Episode1-Omake-10

Shingeki no Bahamut‘s 2nd season has arrived with the highly emotive Nina seemingly taking over as protagonist, with the majority of the episode focusing on some “evildoer” responsible for freeing slaves – and providing a wealth of action as a result.

ShingekinoBahamut2-Episode1-1

ShingekinoBahamut2-Episode1-2

ShingekinoBahamut2-Episode1-3

ShingekinoBahamut2-Episode1-5

ShingekinoBahamut2-Episode1-4

ShingekinoBahamut2-Episode1-6

ShingekinoBahamut2-Episode1-7

ShingekinoBahamut2-Episode1-8

ShingekinoBahamut2-Episode1-9

ShingekinoBahamut2-Episode1-10

ShingekinoBahamut2-Episode1-11

ShingekinoBahamut2-Episode1-12

ShingekinoBahamut2-Episode1-13

ShingekinoBahamut2-Episode1-14

ShingekinoBahamut2-Episode1-15

ShingekinoBahamut2-Episode1-16

ShingekinoBahamut2-Episode1-17

ShingekinoBahamut2-Episode1-18

ShingekinoBahamut2-Episode1-19

ShingekinoBahamut2-Episode1-20

ShingekinoBahamut2-Episode1-21

ShingekinoBahamut2-Episode1-22

ShingekinoBahamut2-Episode1-23

ShingekinoBahamut2-Episode1-24

ShingekinoBahamut2-Episode1-25

ShingekinoBahamut2-Episode1-26

ShingekinoBahamut2-Episode1-27

ShingekinoBahamut2-Episode1-28

ShingekinoBahamut2-Episode1-29

ShingekinoBahamut2-Episode1-30

Omake:

ShingekinoBahamut2-Episode1-Omake-1

ShingekinoBahamut2-Episode1-Omake-2

ShingekinoBahamut2-Episode1-Omake-3

ShingekinoBahamut2-Episode1-Omake-4

ShingekinoBahamut2-Episode1-Omake-5

ShingekinoBahamut2-Episode1-Omake-6

ShingekinoBahamut2-Episode1-Omake-7

ShingekinoBahamut2-Episode1-Omake-8

ShingekinoBahamut2-Episode1-Omake-9

ShingekinoBahamut2-Episode1-Omake-10

ShingekinoBahamut2-Episode1-Omake-11

ShingekinoBahamut2-Episode1-Omake-12

ShingekinoBahamut2-Episode1-Omake-13

ShingekinoBahamut2-Episode1-Omake-14

ShingekinoBahamut2-Episode1-Omake-15



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    2 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:29 09/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    She's REALLY cute. I really like how they make her do all those expressions. Gives her a lot of personality.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:10 09/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    original was terrible, like a 15 year old's attempt at writing. So disjointed and random. Love story out of nowhere without development, bland, undeveloped characters. It could've been awesome. There was potential for some cool characters. The loli zombie necromancer ended up being the most interesting character but even then there was little essence or motivation for any of them.

    The only thing the original had going for it was that it was pretty to look at.

    Reply to Anonymous


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Angel Beats! Second Episode & New OP
    Sword Art Online 2 Games Hard
    Code Geass Genderswap
    Renter Sues Landlord Over Ghost
    Tsundere Aisaka Taiga Cosplay
    Sakuya Izayoi Ero-Cosplay by Hitori-me
    Hinemosunotari
    Sexy Nurse Ruriko Cosplay by Kipi


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments