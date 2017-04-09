Shingeki no Bahamut 2 Full of Action
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Apr 9, 2017 00:43 JST
- Tags: Comedy, Continuations, Drama, Image Gallery, MAPPA, Shingeki no Bahamut
Shingeki no Bahamut‘s 2nd season has arrived with the highly emotive Nina seemingly taking over as protagonist, with the majority of the episode focusing on some “evildoer” responsible for freeing slaves – and providing a wealth of action as a result.
Omake:
She's REALLY cute. I really like how they make her do all those expressions. Gives her a lot of personality.
original was terrible, like a 15 year old's attempt at writing. So disjointed and random. Love story out of nowhere without development, bland, undeveloped characters. It could've been awesome. There was potential for some cool characters. The loli zombie necromancer ended up being the most interesting character but even then there was little essence or motivation for any of them.
The only thing the original had going for it was that it was pretty to look at.