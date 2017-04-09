Omega Labyrinth Z “Level Up to Z-Size!”

Breast-based rogue-like Omega Labyrinth Z has finally debuted its first trailer, revealing all the petite maidens players will have the pleasure of “busting up” whilst bringing back plenty of labyrinth-exploring RPG action, in addition to some more scandalous semi-nude groping scenes to kick things up a notch.

The jiggly 4 and a half minute debut trailer:

The maximum breast size that can be achieved in this newest entry is “Z” and a few of the cute schoolgirls from the previous game will make their return as well; Omega Labyrinth Z is set for release on July 6th for the PS4 and Vita.