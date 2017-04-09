RSSChannel

Recruiting

Otaku Dan

Looking Glass


Omega Labyrinth Z “Level Up to Z-Size!”

OmegaLabyrinthZ-Trailer1-1

OmegaLabyrinthZ-Trailer1-2

OmegaLabyrinthZ-Trailer1-3

Breast-based rogue-like Omega Labyrinth Z has finally debuted its first trailer, revealing all the petite maidens players will have the pleasure of “busting up” whilst bringing back plenty of labyrinth-exploring RPG action, in addition to some more scandalous semi-nude groping scenes to kick things up a notch.

The jiggly 4 and a half minute debut trailer:

The maximum breast size that can be achieved in this newest entry is “Z” and a few of the cute schoolgirls from the previous game will make their return as well; Omega Labyrinth Z is set for release on July 6th for the PS4 and Vita.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    1 Comment
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:05 09/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Oh boy, Kobayashi Yuu. Real Kobayashi Yuu is dangerous, so this isn't included.

    Reply to Anonymous


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    AKB to SOD: Rina Nakanishi’s Porno Decline Truly Mortifying
    Top 10 Anime Characters – NewType, August 2016
    Fancy Pantsu Schoolgirl
    Glamorously Gorgeous Shiki Ichinose Figure
    Fast, Big & Soft: Pantsu Witches Now Boob Witches
    Race Queen Kashima Cosplay Exceeds Sexiness Limit
    Bakemonogatari Hentai Gallery
    Stylish Pantsu Gallery


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments