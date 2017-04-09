Knife-Wielding Ram Figma
- Date: Apr 9, 2017 22:28 JST
The commonly forgotten sister of Re:Zero’s unbelievably popular maid girl Rem has somehow managed to accrue enough attention to get her own figma, with the pink-haired Ram showing off her expertise in cooking and hopefully sating the hunger of figure collectors in the process when she arrives in September.
The hand parts look extra pale... Or is it just me?