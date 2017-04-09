RSSChannel

Knife-Wielding Ram Figma

Ram-Knife-Maid-Figure-1

The commonly forgotten sister of Re:Zero’s unbelievably popular maid girl Rem has somehow managed to accrue enough attention to get her own figma, with the pink-haired Ram showing off her expertise in cooking and hopefully sating the hunger of figure collectors in the process when she arrives in September.

Ram-Knife-Maid-Figure-2

Ram-Knife-Maid-Figure-3

Ram-Knife-Maid-Figure-4

Ram-Knife-Maid-Figure-5

Ram can be pre-ordered now.



