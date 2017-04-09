Kabukibu Absolute Fujoshi Fuel
- Date: Apr 9, 2017 06:08 JST
Kabukibu
Fujoshi have (unfortunately) not been left out this anime season as Kabukibu will likely be a series that they can appreciate, which stars a cast of mostly males and their growing interest in the ancient male-only art of kabuki, all no doubt fueling more suspect fantasies for those of the rotten contingent.
Omake:
I did not felt that this is entirely fujoshi title, i have never before liked Kabuki so much as the way it is presented here.
I will watch Kabukibu for theater bit, despite being a male, and enjoy.