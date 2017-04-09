Ghost in the Shell Flop “Because of Fanboys!”
- Date: Apr 9, 2017 06:20 JST
Live action Ghost in the Shell movie US distribution chief Kyle Davies has been whining that fanboys and reviewers complaining about whitewashing are the reason the title’s box office take was so abysmal – despite most movie critics also being in agreement that the film itself was quite sub-par.
Kyle Davies alluded to the difficulties around sticking to the source for a series that many fans know and love whilst also catering to watchers unfamiliar with it in its entirety, choosing to blame the fanboys crying over the “whitewashing” matter rather than the studio’s inability to make a compelling feature.
Kyle Davies’ entire remark on the matter:
“We had hopes for better results domestically. I think the conversation regarding casting impacted the reviews.
You’ve got a movie that is very important to the fanboys since it’s based on a Japanese anime movie.
So you’re always trying to thread that needle between honoring the source material and make a movie for a mass audience.
That’s challenging, but clearly, the reviews didn’t help.“
Many critics, including many of the reviewers themselves, believed that the movie’s downfall would be due to its sheer Hollywood quality rather than the casting controversy, as such live action adaptations by now area byword for failure and “gensaku rape.”
Mr. Davies answered his own question, You don't piss off the built-in fan of any franchise regardless of what the title is. The idea of "So you’re always trying to thread that needle between honoring the source material and make a movie for a mass audience.", is going to lead to failure if its a superhero, anime based movie or based on a beloved book if you ignore what made the property notable in the first place.
No reasonable person actually cared about the skin color of the actors.
But, they did care about the fact that Hollywood continuously craps out cheap shallow movies that get blown away in depth by basically any anime.
Hence, I did not see it and never will. No point.
Catering to a "mass audience" who for the most part have no idea what a good movie even looks like while trying to take advantage of existing fanbase hype is always a bad idea. Unfortunately Hollywood does this time and time again and the idiots eat it up.
When i watched GITS in 90`s i got the feeling that hollywood filmmakers should never ever touch it.
They have no ability to understand how it should look to be right.
It`s visually very, very japanese, and should be.
This despite characters of whatever nationality it is depicting.
Hollywood has the best filmmakers
I agree with this sentiment. I think it is better to make the movie to cater to the fans, and let the fans frothing fevor for the movie infect everyone into going to watch it since they wont shut up about how good it is.
The bias going into the movie will affect peoples perception of the movie.
True, like with the new Dredd movie.
Personally I couldn't care less about whitewashing, the actual problem I had with the movie was all the tucked-in jokes. There's so many but one of the most memorable ones was the guy laughing while getting kicked.
