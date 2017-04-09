Live action Ghost in the Shell movie US distribution chief Kyle Davies has been whining that fanboys and reviewers complaining about whitewashing are the reason the title’s box office take was so abysmal – despite most movie critics also being in agreement that the film itself was quite sub-par.

Kyle Davies alluded to the difficulties around sticking to the source for a series that many fans know and love whilst also catering to watchers unfamiliar with it in its entirety, choosing to blame the fanboys crying over the “whitewashing” matter rather than the studio’s inability to make a compelling feature.

Kyle Davies’ entire remark on the matter:

“We had hopes for better results domestically. I think the conversation regarding casting impacted the reviews. You’ve got a movie that is very important to the fanboys since it’s based on a Japanese anime movie. So you’re always trying to thread that needle between honoring the source material and make a movie for a mass audience. That’s challenging, but clearly, the reviews didn’t help.“

Many critics, including many of the reviewers themselves, believed that the movie’s downfall would be due to its sheer Hollywood quality rather than the casting controversy, as such live action adaptations by now area byword for failure and “gensaku rape.”