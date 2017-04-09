RSSChannel

Dead or Alive 5: Last Round Mod Adds NieR’s 2B

Nier: Automata’s wildly popular Yorha No.2 Type B and her desirable bottom have made their way to Dead or Alive 5: Last Round courtesy of one dedicated modder, allowing players to not only witness the girl frolic about in an overly effeminate manner (dissimilar to her real personality) but watch her demonstrate an expertise in fisticuffs as well.

A look at 2B’s wondrous inclusion into Dead or Alive 5:

NieR: Automata is available now for the PS4 and PC, along with Dead or Alive 5: Last Round which can be purchased for the PS4 and Vita.



    Avatar of Manuel
    Comment by Manuel
    07:04 09/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Ah very good, she looks like Nier from the game. Those pics are very good too.

