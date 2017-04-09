RSSChannel

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations = “Naruto 2.0”

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-Omake-1

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-Omake-3

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-Omake-8

The debut episode of the new Naruto series that will likely exist for another 500 episodes – Boruto: Naruto Next Generations – has begun telling the tale of Naruto’s son Boruto, who unsurprisingly possesses a very similar attitude to Naruto when he was younger.

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-1

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-2

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-3

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-4

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-5

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-6

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-7

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-8

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-9

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-10

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-11

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-12

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-13

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-14

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-15

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-16

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-17

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-18

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-19

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-20

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-21

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-22

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-23

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-24

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-25

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-26

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-27

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-28

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-29

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-30

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-31

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-32

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-33

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-34

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-35

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-36

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-37

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-38

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-39

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-40

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-41

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-42

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-43

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-44

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-45

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-46

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-47

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-48

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-49

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-50

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-51

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-52

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-53

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-54

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-55

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-56

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-57

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-58

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-59

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-60

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-61

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-62

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-63

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-64

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-65

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-66

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-67

Omake:

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-Omake-1

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-Omake-2

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-Omake-3

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-Omake-4

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-Omake-5

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-Omake-6

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-Omake-7

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-Omake-8

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-Omake-9

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-Omake-10

BorutoNextGenerations-Episode1-Omake-11



    2 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:37 09/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    how is this supposed to work? Will Naruto now make some dirty jokes with Hinata? Because...you know...how childs are made and adults behave after "having intercourse" which each other? This is on the same level as the last minutes of Harry Potter. Just stretched out beyond painfull.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:48 09/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Ah yes, Naruto's dirty jokes about Hinata, truly the foundation of a series that revolves around his fucking SON.

    Reply to Anonymous


