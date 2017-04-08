Renai Boukun “A Death Note Parody…?”
Humorous harem series Renai Boukun has poked fun at one particularly noteworthy anime by revealing its “Kiss Note”, which serves as the basis of the anime as one unlucky male has his name written into it, forcing him to kiss someone and fall in love or die – and naturally leading to all sorts of service-laden situations.
Omake:
Wow, this was something else. Jokes at an incredible pace. Except it was all the same joke for the entire episode. Being repetitive after only 5 minutes of the first episode. Eh, dropped.