RSSChannel

Recruiting

Jappydolls

Looking Glass


Renai Boukun “A Death Note Parody…?”

RenaiBoukun-Episode1-Omake-7

RenaiBoukun-Episode1-Omake-8

RenaiBoukun-Episode1-Omake-3

Humorous harem series Renai Boukun has poked fun at one particularly noteworthy anime by revealing its “Kiss Note”, which serves as the basis of the anime as one unlucky male has his name written into it, forcing him to kiss someone and fall in love or die – and naturally leading to all sorts of service-laden situations.

RenaiBoukun-Episode1-1

RenaiBoukun-Episode1-2

RenaiBoukun-Episode1-3

RenaiBoukun-Episode1-4

RenaiBoukun-Episode1-5

RenaiBoukun-Episode1-6

RenaiBoukun-Episode1-7

RenaiBoukun-Episode1-8

RenaiBoukun-Episode1-9

RenaiBoukun-Episode1-10

RenaiBoukun-Episode1-11

RenaiBoukun-Episode1-12

RenaiBoukun-Episode1-13

RenaiBoukun-Episode1-14

RenaiBoukun-Episode1-15

RenaiBoukun-Episode1-16

RenaiBoukun-Episode1-17

RenaiBoukun-Episode1-18

RenaiBoukun-Episode1-19

RenaiBoukun-Episode1-20

RenaiBoukun-Episode1-21

RenaiBoukun-Episode1-22

RenaiBoukun-Episode1-23

RenaiBoukun-Episode1-24

RenaiBoukun-Episode1-25

RenaiBoukun-Episode1-26

RenaiBoukun-Episode1-27

RenaiBoukun-Episode1-28

RenaiBoukun-Episode1-29

RenaiBoukun-Episode1-30

RenaiBoukun-Episode1-31

RenaiBoukun-Episode1-32

RenaiBoukun-Episode1-33

RenaiBoukun-Episode1-34

RenaiBoukun-Episode1-35

Omake:

RenaiBoukun-Episode1-Omake-1

RenaiBoukun-Episode1-Omake-2

RenaiBoukun-Episode1-Omake-3

RenaiBoukun-Episode1-Omake-4

RenaiBoukun-Episode1-Omake-5

RenaiBoukun-Episode1-Omake-6

RenaiBoukun-Episode1-Omake-7

RenaiBoukun-Episode1-Omake-8

RenaiBoukun-Episode1-Omake-9

RenaiBoukun-Episode1-Omake-10

RenaiBoukun-Episode1-Omake-11

RenaiBoukun-Episode1-Omake-12

RenaiBoukun-Episode1-Omake-13

RenaiBoukun-Episode1-Omake-14



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    1 Comment
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Avatar of Rya
    Comment by Rya
    06:35 08/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Wow, this was something else. Jokes at an incredible pace. Except it was all the same joke for the entire episode. Being repetitive after only 5 minutes of the first episode. Eh, dropped.

    Reply to Rya


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Top 10 Anime Characters You’ll Never Forgive
    Yumiko Bunny Girl Ero-Figure
    Rondo Duo Fantastic Futanari Action
    Re:Zero – “Subaru Pulls It Together!”
    Sexy Idol Rie Sasaki Aims for “General Erection” Victory
    Goddess of 2ch: “Will They Arrest This One Too?”
    Goddess of 2ch: “Beautiful Baby Doll!”
    Foxy Shielder Halloween Cosplay by Saku Ferociously Sexy


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments