RSSChannel

Recruiting

Otaku Dan

Looking Glass


Overwhelmingly-Cute-NorthernOceanHime-Cosplay-1

Kantai Collection’s deceptively innocent abyssal enemy “Northern Ocean Hime” has acquired almost as much attention as the game’s kanmusu themselves, with this latest cosplay paying tribute to the adorable foe and bound to have many questioning why an enemy would be given such a good-natured design.

The charming cosplay:

Overwhelmingly-Cute-NorthernOceanHime-Cosplay-1

Overwhelmingly-Cute-NorthernOceanHime-Cosplay-2

Overwhelmingly-Cute-NorthernOceanHime-Cosplay-3

Overwhelmingly-Cute-NorthernOceanHime-Cosplay-4

Overwhelmingly-Cute-NorthernOceanHime-Cosplay-5

Overwhelmingly-Cute-NorthernOceanHime-Cosplay-6

Overwhelmingly-Cute-NorthernOceanHime-Cosplay-7

Overwhelmingly-Cute-NorthernOceanHime-Cosplay-8

Overwhelmingly-Cute-NorthernOceanHime-Cosplay-9



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    1 Comment
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:02 09/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    That arm on pic 7... da-daijoubu ._.'

    Reply to Anonymous


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Angel Beats! Second Episode & New OP
    Sword Art Online 2 Games Hard
    Code Geass Genderswap
    Renter Sues Landlord Over Ghost
    Tsundere Aisaka Taiga Cosplay
    Sakuya Izayoi Ero-Cosplay by Hitori-me
    Hinemosunotari
    Sexy Nurse Ruriko Cosplay by Kipi


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments