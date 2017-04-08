Northern Ocean Hime Cosplay Seemingly Innocent
- Categories: Galleries, Games
- Date: Apr 8, 2017 23:38 JST
- Tags: Anthropomorphisation, Cosplay, Image Gallery, Kantai Collection, Moe
Kantai Collection’s deceptively innocent abyssal enemy “Northern Ocean Hime” has acquired almost as much attention as the game’s kanmusu themselves, with this latest cosplay paying tribute to the adorable foe and bound to have many questioning why an enemy would be given such a good-natured design.
That arm on pic 7... da-daijoubu ._.'